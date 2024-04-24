Jupiter Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $198.94 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.19451707 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $168,146,153.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

