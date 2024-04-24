ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.50 billion 6.01 $897.56 million $6.05 30.44 Orthofix Medical $746.64 million 0.66 -$151.40 million ($4.14) -3.19

Analyst Recommendations

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ResMed and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 3 7 0 2.70 Orthofix Medical 0 4 0 0 2.00

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $199.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than ResMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 19.77% 23.86% 14.78% Orthofix Medical -20.28% -10.63% -7.34%

Summary

ResMed beats Orthofix Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN's software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

