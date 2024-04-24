Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $115.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

