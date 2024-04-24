Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

