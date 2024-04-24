Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 307.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.80 ($3.80).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.57) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.15) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,615.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. This represents a yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28,571.43%.

In other news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($248,520.75). In other Legal & General Group news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £201,202.40 ($248,520.75). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.00), for a total value of £536,801.58 ($663,045.43). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,662 shares of company stock valued at $669,356 and have sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

