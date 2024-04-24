Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.29 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

