Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

