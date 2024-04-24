Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

