Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
Leju Company Profile
