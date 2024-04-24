Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

