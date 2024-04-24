Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.67.

NYSE:LII opened at $476.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $256.74 and a 1-year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

