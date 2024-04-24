Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

