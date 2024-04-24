Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 40,343 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping makes up approximately 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.60% of Diana Shipping worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 119,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.