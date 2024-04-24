Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 5,969 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

