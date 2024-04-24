Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $19.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. The company had a trading volume of 829,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

