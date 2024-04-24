Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,636. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

