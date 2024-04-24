Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC remained flat at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Report on M.D.C.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.