Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 3,346,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

