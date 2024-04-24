Lithium Americas Corp. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAC. HSBC cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LAC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

