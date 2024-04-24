LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

