loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of loanDepot worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Price Performance

loanDepot stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 282,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,594. The company has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.40 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

