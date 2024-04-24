Fruits Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $551,543.82 and $111,457.34 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.