LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.85. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

