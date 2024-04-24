SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

