LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after buying an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

