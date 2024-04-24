Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.