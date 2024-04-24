Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,479.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,444.84. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.