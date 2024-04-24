Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $666.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.22.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

