Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after acquiring an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

