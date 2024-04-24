Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $468,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

