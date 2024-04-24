Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

