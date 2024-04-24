Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,758. The company has a market cap of $188.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFIN

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.