Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,758. The company has a market cap of $188.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
