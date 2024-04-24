Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

MRCY stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,476.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

