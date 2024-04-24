MetisDAO Price Tops $66.23 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $373.19 million and $22.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $66.23 or 0.00101918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 69.93411952 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $21,938,075.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

