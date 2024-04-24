Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,657 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after buying an additional 237,254 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

