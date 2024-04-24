Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

