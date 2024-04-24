NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.
NACCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911. The company has a market cap of $211.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.81. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Insider Transactions at NACCO Industries
In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.31% of the company’s stock.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
