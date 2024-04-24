Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 14.9% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) traded up 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 127,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 62,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanalysis Scientific

In related news, Director Michal Okoniewski acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

