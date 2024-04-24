National Bankshares Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
