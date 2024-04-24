Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61.83 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $857.00 million and $61.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,410.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.86 or 0.00760212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00131064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00182693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00108562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,704,780,239 coins and its circulating supply is 44,020,991,276 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.