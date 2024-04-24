New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

