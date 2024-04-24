Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Posts Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, reports. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter.

Burnham Stock Performance

Shares of BURCA stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Burnham has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burnham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Burnham’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

