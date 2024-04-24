New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,186 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,186 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $68,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

