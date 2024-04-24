Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,642,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.