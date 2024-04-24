NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,275 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.
About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.
