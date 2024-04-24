Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

