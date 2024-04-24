Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $208,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 103,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.6% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.67. The stock had a trading volume of 227,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

