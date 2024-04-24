Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 227,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,224. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.31.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

