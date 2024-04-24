Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,554,000 after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 863,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,856. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

