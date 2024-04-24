NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $8,175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NVR traded down $53.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,781.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,727.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,955.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR will post 499.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in NVR by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 231.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

