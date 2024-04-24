Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VUG stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $333.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,032. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

